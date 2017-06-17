Overseas Bati check local action

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Bati players, Viliame Kikau, Kane Evans and Apisai Koroisau with fans at USP ground. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 9:04PM OVERSEAS based Fiji Bati players Ratu Viliame Kikau, Kane Evans and Apisai Koroisau were out and about at the Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) club competition at the USP grounds in Laucala Bay, Suva yesterday.

Twenty-five-year-old Ratu Kikau plays in the front row for the National Rugby League Penrith Panthers Club, New South Wales, Australia.

The Bau native was accompanied by Evans (Sydney Roosters) and Koroisau (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles) to witness the local competitions.

They were part of the group of Fiji Bati players who came to launch the upcoming historic tri-nations match on October 14.