Fiji Time: 11:52 PM on Saturday 17 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Overseas Bati check local action

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Update: 9:04PM OVERSEAS based Fiji Bati players Ratu Viliame Kikau, Kane Evans and Apisai Koroisau were out and about at the Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) club competition at the USP grounds in Laucala Bay, Suva yesterday.

Twenty-five-year-old Ratu Kikau plays in the front row for the National Rugby League Penrith Panthers Club, New South Wales, Australia.

The Bau native was accompanied by Evans (Sydney Roosters) and Koroisau (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles) to witness the local competitions.

They were part of the group of Fiji Bati players who came to launch the upcoming historic tri-nations match on October 14.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prayer for private parts
  2. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot
  3. Volavola saves Fiji
  4. Minister unaware of Lau trip
  5. 'Proud moment for me'
  6. Psychologist charged
  7. Auditions for Fiji rep to Asian pageant
  8. Waibuta: Land degradation to affect farming communities
  9. Parties discuss election reports
  10. FLP unveils climate, environment policy

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  10. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)