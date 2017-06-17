Fiji Time: 11:52 PM on Saturday 17 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rewa defeats Labasa

PRAVIN NARAIN
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Update: 8:56PM REWA defeated Labasa 6-5 in the penalty kicks in the first semi-final of the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT at Ratu Cakobau Park in Labasa earlier today.

Both teams were locked at 1-all at the end of the full time and the teams also could not score any goals in the extra time.

The winner was decided on the penalty kicks with Madhvan Goundar scored from the last penalty kick which Labasa goal keeper Akuila Mateisuva could not stop.

Rewa will play the winner of the match between Suva and Nadi.

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prayer for private parts
  2. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot
  3. Volavola saves Fiji
  4. Minister unaware of Lau trip
  5. 'Proud moment for me'
  6. Psychologist charged
  7. Auditions for Fiji rep to Asian pageant
  8. Waibuta: Land degradation to affect farming communities
  9. Parties discuss election reports
  10. FLP unveils climate, environment policy

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  10. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)