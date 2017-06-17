Rewa defeats Labasa

Update: 8:56PM REWA defeated Labasa 6-5 in the penalty kicks in the first semi-final of the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT at Ratu Cakobau Park in Labasa earlier today.
Both teams were locked at 1-all at the end of the full time
and the teams also could not score any goals in the extra time.
The winner was decided on the penalty kicks with Madhvan
Goundar scored from the last penalty kick which Labasa goal keeper Akuila
Mateisuva could not stop.
Rewa will play the winner of the match between Suva and
Nadi.