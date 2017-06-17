Educational clean up

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Children from the School of Angels clean up at My Suva Park. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 8:55PM IN AN effort to teach young children that no one is too young to save the planet, the School of Angels kindergarten chose to spend their Saturday morning, picking up rubbish along the seawall.

The School of Angels fundraising committee member Loren Eastgate said the kids were learning about World Environment day including the steps to take to uphold the three Rs.

She said through the cleanup campaign, they had put what they learnt into practice.

Also present at the park were 300 members of the Coca-Cola Amatil (Fiji) Ltd.

Members of the company collected PET bottles they had found in separate garbage bags to be recycled under the company's recycling entity know as Mission Pacific.

"In line with our Health & Well Being initiative, our responsibility to the community, our recycling efforts and the environment, it is also an excellent opportunity to engage with our staff and their family," said Coca Cola Amatil Fiji general manager Roger Hare.