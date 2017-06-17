Fiji Time: 11:51 PM on Saturday 17 June

No loss yet for RSMS

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Update: 8:54PM RATU Sukuna Memorial School under-15 is aiming to win all their pool games after defeating Dudley High School 41-0 Southern Zone Rugby competition after winning two games.

Coach Brian Foy said winning two games and losing one to Suva Grammar taught them a good lesson on how to handle the pressure.

"We won over Marist and now Dudley and we're concentrating on our other games that is left to be played," Foy said.

He said they have improved on the areas like their lineouts and scrum.

OTHER RESULTS

U14: Nasinu 36- 0 Ratu Sukuna

U15: Suva Grammar 17- 0 Marist, Ratu Sukuna 41- 0 Dudley, Lomary 44- 0 Lami

U16: Nasinu 24- 0 Assemblies of God, Marist 31- 5 Suva Grammar, Ratu Sukuna 25-5 Ratu Latianara

U17: Gospel 31- 7 Lami High, John Wesley 20- 0 Ratu Sukuna, Dudley 15- 5 Lomary

U18: Assemblies of God 17- 8 Monfort Boys, Nasinu 27- 21 LDS, Marist 37- 6 Ratu Sukuna

U19: Nabua 10- 0 John Wesley, Nasinu 20- 12 Monfort Boys.








