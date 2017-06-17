Fiji Time: 11:51 PM on Saturday 17 June

ISS boys netball

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Update: 8:53PM INTERNATIONAL School Suva (ISS) boys' netball team aims to win their first title during the Southern Zone Two Secondary Schools netball competitions at Fiji LDS Church College in Tamavua yesterday.

Coach Tanya Vatubua said most of their players were new to netball.

"But they are one of the top teams after winning all their games and are also on head to head with Nasinu," Vatubua said.

She said from the 10 players playing; only one was experienced in netball.

RESULTS:

U15- Nasinu 7- JRC 6, DHS (win by default) MGM, BMS 13- Dudley 1, SMC 5- RSMS 4, AOG 3- Nasinu 9, AOG 4- JNC 3, Nasniu 1 8- RSMS 9, BMS 13- DHS 1.

U17- LDS 8- DHS 5, BMS 7- ISS 8, Nasinu (win by default)- DAV.

Open girls- AOG 7- Nasinu 6. Open boys- AOG 2- Nasinu 13








