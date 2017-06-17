Police to make more invasion arrests

Update: 8:43PM THE POLICE hopes to make more arrest of people involved in home invasions around the Namadi Heights areas.
Police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police
(ACP) Rusiate Tudravu said this follows the arrest of one suspect on Thursday.
"I can confirm that we are taking it seriously. We've noted
the recent spikes. We have a series of meetings with our divisional police
commanders concerned and current operation is a special taskforce dedicated
team looking into these areas," ACP Tudravu said.
"Last night (Thursday) we have arrested one of the groups
that were operating in Namadi so we hope that after this arrest we will have
more arrest to be done."