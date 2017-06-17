Fiji Time: 11:52 PM on Saturday 17 June

Police to make more invasion arrests

AQELA SUSU
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Update: 8:43PM THE POLICE hopes to make more arrest of people involved in home invasions around the Namadi Heights areas.

Police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu said this follows the arrest of one suspect on Thursday.

"I can confirm that we are taking it seriously. We've noted the recent spikes. We have a series of meetings with our divisional police commanders concerned and current operation is a special taskforce dedicated team looking into these areas," ACP Tudravu said.

"Last night (Thursday) we have arrested one of the groups that were operating in Namadi so we hope that after this arrest we will have more arrest to be done."








