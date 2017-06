/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from the Rewa Vs Labasa semi finals of the Fiji FACT. Picture: RAMA

Update: 8:39PM HOST Rewa will play defending champion Nadi in the final of the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori tomorrow.

Nadi defeated Suva 6-2 in the second semi-final while Rewa had to fight hard for a 6-5 over Labasa in the penalty kicks.

The match will kick off at 2.30pm.