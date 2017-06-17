New music festival

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Savuto Vakadewavosa is the Kaila! Star Search coordinator. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 8:17PM VODAFONE Hibiscus Festival committee chairman, Hirdesh Prasad says they are intending to stage a music festival to coincide with the Miss Fiji Pageant later this year.

He revealed this while addressing the final 25 contestants of the Kaila Star Search competition at the Fiji Times conference room in Suva today.

"Kaila Star Search is one of the programs that have been discussed in the ministry and other thing is that we are trying to host a music festival that may coincide with the Miss Fiji Pageant this year," Mr Prasad said.

"We are looking at researching how we can host a music festival in Lautoka this year so be prepared. We will be calling for people from around the country."