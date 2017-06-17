New music festival

Update: 8:17PM VODAFONE Hibiscus Festival committee chairman, Hirdesh Prasad says they are intending to stage a music festival to coincide with the Miss Fiji Pageant later this year.
He revealed this while addressing the final 25 contestants
of the Kaila Star Search competition at the Fiji Times conference room in Suva
today.
"Kaila Star Search is one of the programs that have been
discussed in the ministry and other thing is that we are trying to host a music
festival that may coincide with the Miss Fiji Pageant this year," Mr Prasad
said.
"We are looking at researching how we can host a music
festival in Lautoka this year so be prepared. We will be calling for people
from around the country."