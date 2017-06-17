Guides call for end to violence

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:02PM FEMALE primary school students who were members of the Fiji Girl Guides Association marched through the streets of Lautoka this morning calling for an end to violence against women and girls.

Shouting the slogan �V.A.V� (voices against violence) the students congregated at the St Thomas Primary School grounds where representatives from various schools made strong and passionate speeches, presented dances and performed skits with the theme centred around violence against women.

The Fiji Girl Guides Voices Against Violence campaign is funded by the UN Women�s Pacific Facility Fund.