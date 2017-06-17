Fiji Time: 11:52 PM on Saturday 17 June

Fiji's narrow escape

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Update: 8:02PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians picks up the pieces and will be looking to work on their mistakes after narrowly escaping a defeat to Italy 22-19 at the ANZ Stadium, Laucala Bay, yesterday.

Despite recording the first points with a try to inside centre Eroni Vasiteri and running in two more tries to outside centre Jale Vatubua and winger Vereniki Goneva.

Fiji was saved by the trusty boot of flyhalf Ben Volavola.

It was a game ridden with errors noticeably with the amount of stoppages in each half.

John McKee's men suffered set-backs and disruptions in their game momentum time and time again.

"We expected Italy to come here and give us a tough physical battle and they certainly did that," McKee said.

He said there were times when a couple of things did not go their way but he commended the boys for playing until the final whistle.








