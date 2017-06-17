Fiji Time: 11:51 PM on Saturday 17 June

Italy's hard road ahead

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Update: 8:01PM ITALIAN coach Conor O'Shea disappointed over narrow 22-19 loss to the Vodafone Flying Fijians but looks to working towards making their team a formidable and competitive team in the future.

The Azzurris were dominant in the set-pieces and were determined to end their losing record here in Fiji.

If it weren't for what was described by O'Shea as magical moments by Leone Nakarawa followed by the intercept by Vereniki Goneva.

"Today hurts it honestly it hurts because I saw a group just give every ounce and as a person when I see someone do that and then get hit like they did at the end and to not come away with anything. It hurts me for them and for nobody else," O'Shea said.

He said moving forward they would continue following the long hard road of development and hard-work until they achieved their goal.








