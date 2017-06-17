Auditions for Fiji rep to Asian pageant

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Epeli Tuibeqa, Aisea Konrote, Sheryl Kumar, Kajal Kumar and Sailosi Sirisirivalu at the auditions of the Miss Asia Pacific International Fiji. Picture: JONACANI LOLAKOBAU

Update: 7:02PM PAGEANTS give not just young women but also the artistes who prepare them the opportunity to showcase their creative culture to the world.

Fashion designer and pageant coach Epeli Tuibeqa said this was the reason he respected the Miss Asia Pacific International Fiji Pageant (MAPIF) and agreed to support it.

Tuibeqa along with fellow fashion designer Aisea Konrote, former Miss India Fiji Sheryl Kumar and chief executive officer of Aspire Network Kajal Kumar are judges of auditions to find the first Miss Fiji to the pageant.

The designer said he hoped the pageant would focus on promoting the girls who become its finalists and the arts and culture involved in preparing them as opposed to promoting the event the way other pageants are run.

MAPIF National Director Sailosi Sirisirivalu said he was pleased with the turnout at today's auditions.

"This pageant has been going on a long time and last year another pacific island contestant did very well. For a long time, we have not had the opportunity to participate but this year we are excited to have been able to satisfy the requirement to win the local franchise," he said.

"This is another opportunity for a Fijian woman to showcase our country, our art and our fashion in a place where our culture will stand out."

The MAPI Fiji Team will conduct another audition next week.