Fiji Time: 11:52 PM on Saturday 17 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Auditions for Fiji rep to Asian pageant

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Update: 7:02PM PAGEANTS give not just young women but also the artistes who prepare them the opportunity to showcase their creative culture to the world.

Fashion designer and pageant coach Epeli Tuibeqa said this was the reason he respected the Miss Asia Pacific International Fiji Pageant (MAPIF) and agreed to support it.

Tuibeqa along with fellow fashion designer Aisea Konrote, former Miss India Fiji Sheryl Kumar and chief executive officer of Aspire Network Kajal Kumar are judges of auditions to find the first Miss Fiji to the pageant.

The designer said he hoped the pageant would focus on promoting the girls who become its finalists and the arts and culture involved in preparing them as opposed to promoting the event the way other pageants are run.

MAPIF National Director Sailosi Sirisirivalu said he was pleased with the turnout at today's auditions.

"This pageant has been going on a long time and last year another pacific island contestant did very well. For a long time, we have not had the opportunity to participate but this year we are excited to have been able to satisfy the requirement to win the local franchise," he said.

"This is another opportunity for a Fijian woman to showcase our country, our art and our fashion in a place where our culture will stand out."

The MAPI Fiji Team will conduct another audition next week.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prayer for private parts
  2. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot
  3. Volavola saves Fiji
  4. Minister unaware of Lau trip
  5. 'Proud moment for me'
  6. Psychologist charged
  7. Auditions for Fiji rep to Asian pageant
  8. Waibuta: Land degradation to affect farming communities
  9. Parties discuss election reports
  10. FLP unveils climate, environment policy

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  10. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)