Volavola saves Fiji

+ Enlarge this image Newly capped Jale Vatubua in mid air in his first ever try for Fiji, scored today during the match against Italy. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 6:04PM BEN VOLAVOLA'S quick thinking to get a field goal in during the dying minutes of the test match against Italy saved the day for Fiji with a 22-19 scoreline.

Grabbing an opportunity created by newly capped Jale Vatubua, the fly half ended gave Fiji the edge they needed to cancel the previous 19 all draw.

In what was penalty ridden match for hosts Fiji, our boy's points came early with tries to rookie Eroni Vasiteri and Vatubua.

Italy steadily earned points off of Fiji's numerous penalties to trail closely behind 14-9 when the buzzer sounded at half time.

It took only one converted try from Maxim Mbanda, converted by Tommaso Allan to bring score to 16-19.

One more penalty against Fiji gave the Azzuri a 19 all draw with Fiji before Volavola's match saving boots ended the traveller's hopes.