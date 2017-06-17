Fiji Time: 11:52 PM on Saturday 17 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Volavola saves Fiji

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Update: 6:04PM BEN VOLAVOLA'S quick thinking to get a field goal in during the dying minutes of the test match against Italy saved the day for Fiji with a 22-19 scoreline.

Grabbing an opportunity created by newly capped Jale Vatubua, the fly half ended gave Fiji the edge they needed to cancel the previous 19 all draw.

In what was penalty ridden match for hosts Fiji, our boy's points came early with tries to rookie Eroni Vasiteri and Vatubua.

Italy steadily earned points off of Fiji's numerous penalties to trail closely behind 14-9 when the buzzer sounded at half time.

It took only one converted try from Maxim Mbanda, converted by Tommaso Allan to bring score to 16-19.

One more penalty against Fiji gave the Azzuri a 19 all draw with Fiji before Volavola's match saving boots ended the traveller's hopes.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prayer for private parts
  2. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot
  3. Volavola saves Fiji
  4. Minister unaware of Lau trip
  5. 'Proud moment for me'
  6. Psychologist charged
  7. Auditions for Fiji rep to Asian pageant
  8. Waibuta: Land degradation to affect farming communities
  9. Parties discuss election reports
  10. FLP unveils climate, environment policy

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  10. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)