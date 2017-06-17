Volavola saves Fiji

Update: 6:04PM BEN VOLAVOLA'S quick thinking to get a field goal in during the dying minutes of the test match against Italy saved the day for Fiji with a 22-19 scoreline.
Grabbing an opportunity created by newly capped Jale Vatubua,
the fly half ended gave Fiji the edge they needed to cancel the previous 19 all
draw.
In what was penalty ridden match for hosts Fiji, our boy's points
came early with tries to rookie Eroni Vasiteri and Vatubua.
Italy steadily earned points off of Fiji's numerous
penalties to trail closely behind 14-9 when the buzzer sounded at half time.
It took only one converted try from Maxim Mbanda, converted
by Tommaso Allan to bring score to 16-19.
One more penalty against Fiji gave the Azzuri a 19 all draw
with Fiji before Volavola's match saving boots ended the traveller's hopes.