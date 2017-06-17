Donate healthy blood

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:53PM MAKE sure you are healthy before donating blood, says Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar.

She made the comment while officiating at World Blood Donor Day celebrations in Tavua this morning.

�We take life for granted but in order for us to contribute positively to someone else�s health by donating healthy blood, it�s very important that we take stock of our health too,� she said.

�You cannot donate blood if you are not healthy.�

The celebrations began with a march through Tavua Town led by the St Thomas High School brass band.