Rugby greats honoured

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Update: 3:46PM A HISTORICAL rugby wrong was corrected at half time of the Fiji Vs Italy game today when three former rugby greats were capped.

In traditional rugby history the term capped is literally to mean the headwear that national representatives receive when they play for Fiji.
Some representatives are capped at their 50th and others their 100th match.
Today Pio Bosco Tikoisuva, Suliasi Daunitutu and Jone Sokovata were today capped by Fiji Rugby Union president and Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.
"It is now time to right this historical wrong and honour a select group of living Flying Fijians from the 1950s and 1960s," the FRU said.
Players from the 1970s and 1980s will be honoured the same way next week.








