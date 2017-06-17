Use your memory muscle

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The final 25 young artistes who form this year's Kaila! Star Search. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 2:18PM YOUR muscles remember your practice so when you're rehearsing for a performance, give it your best effort.

Oceania Centre artist in resident Etu Tagivakatini told twenty five young artistes today that the body has a memory ahead of next week's first round of the annual Kaila!Star Search.

The competition, the country's longest running talent show begins June 22 at the Village Six cinemas in Suva.

"Even when you're practicing give it your best because your body does remember this when you're actually performing in front of the judges," Tagivakatini said.

One of give judges on the panel, Tagivakatini paid specific attention to dancers at today's briefing.

"There are some things like stage presence that is important. Work strategically so you appeal to the youngest in the audience and to the eldest."

The artistes begin five rounds of competition on June 22 which culminates at the finals on August 12, also the opening night of the Vodafone Hibiscus Festival.

Kaila! Is the youth newspaper of The Fiji Times. Read more in tomorrows edition of The Fiji Times.