Wasasala key Labasa weapon

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:45PM IN-FORM Labasa midfielder Christophe Wasasala will be a key weapon for Labasa in the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT semi-final match against Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Labasa coach Ronil Lal said Wasasala's contribution would be very valuable to the team.

"He has been a good player who does his work right but at the end of the football is a team sport and all your players has to contribute towards the win," he said.

"Christopher Wasasala has improved a lot as a player and playing in the national team has taken him to another level.

"We are fortunate to have him in the team."

Lal had been with the team as the assistant coach before he was promoted to be to the head coach of Labasa.

He had won his first title with Labasa when the side defeated Ba 2-1 in the final of the 2016 Inter-District Championship.

"Rewa is one of the tough team and we are not taking them lightly," he said.

"Playing at their home ground is a difficult thing since they are backed their fans whenever Labasa and Rewa met.

"I encourage all the Labasa fans to come and support the team which could boost the morale of the players."

Labasa plays Rewa at 2pm.