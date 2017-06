/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Maafu deputy House captain Taniela Lagi receives the Overall winner award on behalf of Maafu House from RFMF Commander Land Force Colonel Onisivoro Covunisaqa awards during the passout parade at Ratu Kadavulevu School in Tailevu on Friday, June 16, 2017.

HUNDREDS of students, parents and families braved the scorching sun to watch the Ratu Kadavulevu School cadet passing-out parade at Lodoni, Tailevu, yesterday.

This is an annual event in the RKS annual calendar.

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Land Force Commander Colonel Onisivoro Covunisaqa was the chief guest at the cadet passing-out parade.