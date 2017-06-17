Valuing diverse cultures

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konusi Konrote (left) and Fiji Museum Board of Trustees chairperson Kate Vusoniwailala (middle) during the launch of Kamunaga, a story of Tabua at the Fiji Museum on Thursday night. Picture: RAMA

FUTURE exhibitions are being planned by the Fiji Museum to promote the diversity of cultures in the country.

Speaking at the launch of Kamunaga: A story of Tabua on Thursday night, the President, Jioji Konrote revealed that the museum had a collection of items that the Fijians of Indian descent brought when they first arrived more than a century ago.

"As Fiji's President and head of State with a mandate to play a unifying role throughout the country, I look forward to future exhibitions where we can display artefacts of similar important value to our diverse cultures that are now part of the new Fiji," he said.

"I look forward to an equally informative exhibition on those items, as I am sure we all do the artefacts from all the other ethnic groups in Fiji."

Mr Konrote said over the years, a vacuum existed between communities and the museum and pleaded with stakeholders to invest in the upgrading of the facility.

"I hope that the Fiji Museum is addressing this gap to facilitate greater community participation. While Fiji increasingly plays a leading role in the international community, there is a corresponding and urgent need for us, as a nation, to appropriately capture our history," he said.

"Unfortunately, I am aware that the Fiji Museum has been neglected over the past decades to the extent that many of the historical artefacts are either in a dilapidated condition or are missing.

"I hope that this exhibition, and others to come later, will help bring some focus and attention on the need to properly maintain the Fiji Museum and all artefacts that have a significant tangible and intangible value to all Fijians."