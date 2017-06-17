Deo's love for honey

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dhruv Deo, 65 at his bee farm in Naduna,Labasa. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

DHRUV Deo wants to share his knowledge on bee farming.

The 65-year-old says he is willing to conduct a training course on bee farming for interested people at no cost.

Mr Deo, of Naduna in Labasa, said he wanted to share his knowledge on bee farming to interested and retired teachers who planned to venture into farming.

"I have done a lot of training with villagers from various islands here on Vanua Levu and I would like to share my knowledge with a lot of people so they too can benefit from bee farming and make it their business," he said.

He started his bee farm in 2008 and saw that people in Fiji had the potential to make their own honey instead of buying the imported ones.

"In this way we can have our own honey products and help each other grow and more jobs will be provided," he said.

"This is a time when we have to share our ideas to everyone and this is my tenth year in this business."

Mr Deo said he provided training and advice to new bee farmers on what to do in order to make the business grow.

"I started off with 10 honey boxes in 2008 and now I have reached up to 70 honey boxes and I am planning to reach up to 100 honey boxes by the end of this year," he said.

"My farm is a demo farm which means it is open for training and I also get school students who visit my farm for excursion."

Mr Deo supplies honey to Motibhai & Co Ltd.