Wati pleads for help

+ Enlarge this image Ms Nirmala Wati at her home in Vunicuicui, Labasa yesterday.Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

ALMOST 10 years after injuring her legs, Nirmala Wati is now seeking assistance from authorities.

The 51-year-old is hardly able to walk at the same pace she used to about a decade ago.

Ms Wati, who lives with her family in Vunicuicui, Labasa, said she needed financial assistance.

"I got injured in 2008 and need some assistance especially with taxi fare to hospital and back," she said.

Ms Wati said she had been going to the hospital for the past nine years and it was hard at times to meet travelling expenses.

"My husband is a sugarcane farmer and we sometimes have little money left to help out with the expenses for the fertiliser for our cane farm. I can't afford to sit down all day and see my husband struggle," she said.

"I feel so helpless having to be like this. I can't walk nicely and I refuse to get a surgery on my legs. I have been doing my own training at home where I try to walk few steps and then I rest just so I could go back to normal."

Ms Wati said she sprained her legs while walking up the road to her home one afternoon in 2008 and she had a swollen leg, resulting in her being hospitalised for some time.

"I now continue to visit the doctors for X-ray and other treatment and for that I need some assistance with taxi fare or even a wheelchair to help me get out of the house and move around our compound since I always find it hard to stand and walk around for long.

"I really need assistance from relevant authorities and I'll be very grateful if anyone can help me out on this," she said.