Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Saturday 17 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Wati pleads for help

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, June 17, 2017

ALMOST 10 years after injuring her legs, Nirmala Wati is now seeking assistance from authorities.

The 51-year-old is hardly able to walk at the same pace she used to about a decade ago.

Ms Wati, who lives with her family in Vunicuicui, Labasa, said she needed financial assistance.

"I got injured in 2008 and need some assistance especially with taxi fare to hospital and back," she said.

Ms Wati said she had been going to the hospital for the past nine years and it was hard at times to meet travelling expenses.

"My husband is a sugarcane farmer and we sometimes have little money left to help out with the expenses for the fertiliser for our cane farm. I can't afford to sit down all day and see my husband struggle," she said.

"I feel so helpless having to be like this. I can't walk nicely and I refuse to get a surgery on my legs. I have been doing my own training at home where I try to walk few steps and then I rest just so I could go back to normal."

Ms Wati said she sprained her legs while walking up the road to her home one afternoon in 2008 and she had a swollen leg, resulting in her being hospitalised for some time.

"I now continue to visit the doctors for X-ray and other treatment and for that I need some assistance with taxi fare or even a wheelchair to help me get out of the house and move around our compound since I always find it hard to stand and walk around for long.

"I really need assistance from relevant authorities and I'll be very grateful if anyone can help me out on this," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prayer for private parts
  2. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot
  3. Minister unaware of Lau trip
  4. 'Proud moment for me'
  5. Psychologist charged
  6. Waibuta: Land degradation to affect farming communities
  7. FLP unveils climate, environment policy
  8. Parties discuss election reports
  9. Relief for kidney patients
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)