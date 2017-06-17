Fiji Time: 4:20 PM on Saturday 17 June

Let them spawn

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, June 17, 2017

THE public have been urged to refrain from consuming or buying kawakawa and donu fish species from now until September — their peak spawning period.

In a statement after a joint research with the Ministry of Fisheries, University of Hong Kong biologist Professor Yvonne Sadovy said managing fish that were consumed regularly was a complex challenge.

Prof Sadovy said talking about the solutions to diminishing fish stocks attracted attention on the issue.

"Indeed, there are many different factors in ensuring fish population remain healthy," she said.

"However, the good news about groupers is there is an easy solution to make a difference right now that can make life better in years to come.

"These fish reproduce predictably every year at the same time and so if we don't eat the fish during this time, and let them release literally millions of eggs instead, the fish population will begin to rebound.

"Therefore, campaigns like the 4FJ Movement have begun asking people from all walks of life, villages and fish markets, boardrooms and our government leaders to take a simple pledge not to eat, buy or sell grouper from June to September."

Prof Sadovy said if people let the fish reproduce each year, they would have more fish for years to come.

"It's that simple, don't eat them from June to September and feast on them for the rest of the year.

"Grouper, commonly known locally by names such as kawakawa and donu, are an important source of protein for our communities.

"As our population grows and the demand for both food and income grows, these fish are disappearing all across Fiji," she said.

Despite the campaign to protect the two fish species during the spawning period, some people are seen selling them.

Some restaurants in the Capital City have also been selling kawakawa curry.








