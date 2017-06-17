Saving the planet

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PIANGO's Emele Duituturaga (left) meets with Winnie Byanyima (Executive Director of Oxfam International) at the USP Lower Campus in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

FIJIANS should be proud of their status as they are now leading the fight against climate change.

These were the words of Oxfam International executive director Winnie Byanyima, a Ugandan-born aeronautical engineer, politician and diplomat. Ms Byanyima, 58, said it was important to contribute in ways to save the planet.

"I congratulate you Fijians and civil society organisations because you've worked with the Government of Fiji and you are now leading the world in organising and convening the next meeting on Climate Change COP 23," she said.

"Government together with you, the Fijians and the people of the Pacific, are putting your voices there about saving our planet. I salute you, you are involved in redefining yourselves, as States in this part of the world — the Pacific."

She said she was excited to learn that Pacific Island nations no longer wanted to be known as Small Island Developing States, but to be known as the People of Great Oceans — State of Great Oceans.

"I'm with you and Oxfam is right behind you in your leadership to save our planet from climate change."

Ms Byanyima also spoke on the rising global economic inequality.

"There are two struggles in one and that is the struggle for our planet and the struggle to tackle the rising economic inequality and poverty in the world.

"They are connected. The fact that we have an economic global structure that's taking wealth and extracting from the planet, extracting from our oceans and our land.

"Resources going to a small number of people and other stuff on poverty are connected to the rousting of the planet and global warming," she said.

Fiji will serve as president at COP 23 at Bonn in Germany in November.