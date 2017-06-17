Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Saturday 17 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FSC: Watch price of oil

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, June 17, 2017

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation says it has no control over the rising cost of fertilisers because of external factors that control how the price is determined.

Corporation's CEO Graham Clark made the comment in response to requests from growers during consultations on FSC's Strategic Action Plan 2018-2022 at Korovuto College in Nadi on Wednesday.

"What you need to watch is the price of oil," he said.

"When the oil price goes up, fertiliser price also goes up because it is a byproduct of oil production.

"So without the Government subsidy of $14.09 per bag, farmers would have to fork out almost $50 a bag."

Mr Clark urged farmers to look into using organic stimulants in the soil instead of depending wholly on chemical fertilisers.

"You need to introduce organic fertilisers and grow legumes so that they put nitrogen back into the soil."

He also warned farmers against using aglime unnecessarily.

"I have seen aglime being applied to soil that hasn't been tested and this is a waste of farmers' money.

"Test the soil and analyse the leaves of your cane crops so you get the precise fertiliser you need to increase production. We have the technology available and we should use it."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prayer for private parts
  2. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot
  3. Minister unaware of Lau trip
  4. 'Proud moment for me'
  5. Psychologist charged
  6. Waibuta: Land degradation to affect farming communities
  7. FLP unveils climate, environment policy
  8. Parties discuss election reports
  9. Relief for kidney patients
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)