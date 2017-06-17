FSC: Watch price of oil

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation says it has no control over the rising cost of fertilisers because of external factors that control how the price is determined.

Corporation's CEO Graham Clark made the comment in response to requests from growers during consultations on FSC's Strategic Action Plan 2018-2022 at Korovuto College in Nadi on Wednesday.

"What you need to watch is the price of oil," he said.

"When the oil price goes up, fertiliser price also goes up because it is a byproduct of oil production.

"So without the Government subsidy of $14.09 per bag, farmers would have to fork out almost $50 a bag."

Mr Clark urged farmers to look into using organic stimulants in the soil instead of depending wholly on chemical fertilisers.

"You need to introduce organic fertilisers and grow legumes so that they put nitrogen back into the soil."

He also warned farmers against using aglime unnecessarily.

"I have seen aglime being applied to soil that hasn't been tested and this is a waste of farmers' money.

"Test the soil and analyse the leaves of your cane crops so you get the precise fertiliser you need to increase production. We have the technology available and we should use it."