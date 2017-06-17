29 sign language interpreters graduate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Certificate recipients in joyous mood is pictured with their trainer Robyn Steinkamp, with garland, after the Sign Language Interpreters graduation ceremony at the Gospel School for the Deaf in Samabula, Suva on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Picture: JONACANI

TWENTY-NINE sign language interpreters have graduated with educational level certificates.

The graduation in Suva on Thursday marked an important occasion in the calendar of activities for the Special and Inclusive Education Unit at the Ministry of Education.

Senior education officer for the unit Litea Naliva said the training for the interpreters was conducted from April 12 to June 7.

"This training was aimed at understanding the impacts of deafness on language and learning and using tools of natural sign language to facilitate education for deaf students in our schools," she said.

"The Ministry of Education recognises the important work that sign language interpreters do. It also realises the need for ongoing training of the existing interpreters who are currently working in our schools and the other educational facilities.

"Being the largest service provider for the disability education in the country, the ministry is compelled to meet the communication needs for those with hearing impairment, in all its categories and those with communication challenges in our special and inclusive schools."

Sign language trainer Robyn Steinkamp said the trainings were conducted to improve the understanding of communication between teachers and students.

"At the moment they have graduated with the foundation certificates, but there are two more levels left for them to complete," she said.