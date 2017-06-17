Fiji Time: 4:20 PM on Saturday 17 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

29 sign language interpreters graduate

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, June 17, 2017

TWENTY-NINE sign language interpreters have graduated with educational level certificates.

The graduation in Suva on Thursday marked an important occasion in the calendar of activities for the Special and Inclusive Education Unit at the Ministry of Education.

Senior education officer for the unit Litea Naliva said the training for the interpreters was conducted from April 12 to June 7.

"This training was aimed at understanding the impacts of deafness on language and learning and using tools of natural sign language to facilitate education for deaf students in our schools," she said.

"The Ministry of Education recognises the important work that sign language interpreters do. It also realises the need for ongoing training of the existing interpreters who are currently working in our schools and the other educational facilities.

"Being the largest service provider for the disability education in the country, the ministry is compelled to meet the communication needs for those with hearing impairment, in all its categories and those with communication challenges in our special and inclusive schools."

Sign language trainer Robyn Steinkamp said the trainings were conducted to improve the understanding of communication between teachers and students.

"At the moment they have graduated with the foundation certificates, but there are two more levels left for them to complete," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prayer for private parts
  2. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot
  3. Minister unaware of Lau trip
  4. 'Proud moment for me'
  5. Psychologist charged
  6. Waibuta: Land degradation to affect farming communities
  7. FLP unveils climate, environment policy
  8. Parties discuss election reports
  9. Relief for kidney patients
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)