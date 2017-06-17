Fiji Time: 4:20 PM on Saturday 17 June

Fiji Times Logo

News

Students visit Parliament

Mere Naleba
Saturday, June 17, 2017

THIRTY-SEVEN Fiji National University students had the lifetime opportunity to visit and tour the parliamentary complex on Thursday.

Part of the group was a Nauruan student, Elva Harris, 42, who was equally impressed with Parliament's layout.

Ms Harris, who enrolled in the Office Administration program at FNU, said after the visit to the Parliament, she hoped to find employment with the Parliament in Nauru.

"I'm impressed with how Parliament staff organise the photos of MPs inside the chamber. It gives us a closer insight into Parliament and see where they exactly sit during debates," she said.

"After visiting Parliament and hearing the experiences shared by the Hansard, I'm thinking of joining Parliament back home and be a Hansard reporter."

FNU tour co-ordinator Lavenia Lawakeli said the visit was to help students understand how Parliament worked and hear experiences from the Hansard reporters.

"Our students have not been in Parliament before and the level they learnt today have not been covered in the classroom," she said.

Ms Lawakeli thanked the Parliament's Hansard staff members for sharing their experiences.








