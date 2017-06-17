Youths spread gospel of Christ

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the YWAM missionaries from the Pacific Islands currently spreading the Gospel in Fiji. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI.

IN an effort to spread the gospel of Christ, the Youth With A Mission (YWAM) has deployed 13 of its members from the Solomon Islands, Tonga and Samoa to carry out evangelistic work in Fiji.

This newspaper caught up with the young spirited youths in Labasa yesterday as they prepared their journey to Savusavu after spending a week in Labasa.

The group's spokesperson, Kovati Asotau, described his Fiji experience as amazing and an enjoyable one.

The 23-year-old Samoan YWAM representative said he just loved the weather in Vanua Levu.

"I loved meeting the people because they are some of the friendliest people I have ever seen," he said.

"The laid back Labasa Town reminds me so much of Apia compared with Suva which is busier and bigger.

"We have with us 13 youth missionaries who are part of this trip and we will be spending some time on Vanua Levu before moving to Viti Levu."

Mr Asotau said the youths paid for their trip through fundraising and money collected from donors.

"Most of us fasted and prayed for this trip and we felt the power of God provide for each one of us," he said.

Solomon Islanders Lydia Ialife and Robinson Kale considered it a blessing to be part of the trip.

Mr Kale said he was looking forward to the second and final leg of their trip, adding that he was trying to spread the Word of God and also soak in the Fijian experience which was a "one of a kind".