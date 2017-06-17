Fiji Time: 4:20 PM on Saturday 17 June

FRA announces bridge closure

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, June 17, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has advised the public that the Waitolutolu bridge on Vunidawa Rd in Naitasiri will be temporarily closed for maintenance work tomorrow.

The bridge collapsed six weeks ago after an overloaded truck damaged the decking timbers.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said they had constructed a temporary foot crossing for the public.

"This is a planned closure that will allow our contractors to carry out maintenance works. Work on the bridge will include replacing the transverse planks and running boards and repainting of beams," he said.

"We have placed the public advisory signs on site for the past week and we wish to thank the public for their patience during these important works."

Meanwhile, Mr Hutchinson also advised all heavy vehicle owners to comply with the vehicle axle load limits to prevent further deterioration of the road network caused by overloading.

The bridge will be temporarily closed from 8am to 6pm tomorrow.

Members of the public can contact FRA on 5720 with their queries.








