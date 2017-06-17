Prayer for private parts

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jone Cokanauto. Picture: FILE

THE fourth complainant in the alleged rape case against Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry leader Jone Cokanauto told the court yesterday how the accused told her during a one-on-one prayer session to take her clothes off so he could pray over her private parts.

She said she felt that she defiled her purity after an earlier incident with another man and that she needed to be redeemed.

She believed to be redeemed through Mr Cokanauto's spiritual teachings she had to go through the processes involved.

As part of the redeeming process, the complainant claimed the accused lay on top of her and prayed for her.

She claimed the accused placed his private parts on top of hers until he ejaculated.

The complainant said she needed to regain her purity through the process and she believed God could help her in regaining it.

She said Mr Cokanauto was the person who could also enable her to regain her purity.

While giving evidence behind a screen, the woman said this happened in February 2006 when she went to Nadera with other female friends to be prayed over by the accused.

She said when they arrived in Nadera, Mr Cokanauto shared with them and encouraged them about school and their spiritual life.

The complainant said after this, they had to go one by one into the accused's bedroom to be prayed over. She was the second one to go.

She said when she entered she saw the accused wearing a vest and sulu and she sat on the floor.