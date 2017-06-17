Acquitted MP ready for 2018 poll

/ Front page / News

SUSPENDED Opposition parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca confirmed his interest in contesting next year's general election after he was acquitted by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Ratu Isoa, who was initially charged with one count of failing to declare his liabilities before the 2014 General Election, appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua yesterday.

He was alleged to have owed more than $94,000 to the Fijian Government while serving as Fiji's High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea.

He was found not guilty and acquitted of the charge by Ms Mua yesterday. After two years of court proceedings, a relieved Ratu Isoa said truth finally prevailed.

"I am one who always stands for the truth and eventually the truth prevailed today. First and foremost I thank God who continued to guide me during these difficult moments, two years of court proceedings," he said.

"That's gone now, its water under the bridge. As far as I'm concerned for all those who have accused me, all those that have taken me to court, I have forgiven all of them. I promise that I will give all my best and stand for the truth always for this country. I pray to God that he blesses this country now and forever more."

Ms Mua said the court found that Ratu Isoa did not owe any money to Government.

"The court finds that the debt was paid off in February 2009 and there is an overpayment of $4037.58 to the Government of Fiji," she said. "As at the date of nomination on 18th August, 2014, there are no other liabilities for which the accused is required to disclose to the Supervisor of Elections."