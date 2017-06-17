Fiji Time: 4:20 PM on Saturday 17 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLP unveils climate, environment policy

Nasik Swami
Saturday, June 17, 2017

THE Fiji Labour Party says it will push for the establishment of an independent Environment Protection Agency to enforce strict compliance with laws and ensure sustainable and health development.

Party leader, Mahendra Chaudhry said the issue of climate change and the protection of the environment had always been an integral feature of the party's policies and strategies.

"Our environment is our country's major asset because Fiji is so dependent on its natural resources. Yet, we see these resources and our environment under attack through neglect, and lack of proper conservation policies and oversight," he said.

Mr Chaudhry claimed mining leases issued in the past eight years had ignored the impact of exploration on the environment much to the concern of landowners - take for instance the Namosi copper mines and bauxite mining in Bua.

"Our mangrove reserves are fast giving way to haphazard and low quality coastal development leading to a depletion of coral and marine life.

"We are now subjected to severe flooding of our towns, cities and farms as a result of blocked and inadequate drainage and rivers that are not properly cleaned and dredged."

He said environmental mismanagement and neglect were resulting in serious disease outbreaks and epidemics such as dengue, typhoid and leptospirosis.

"We are aware that climate change is posing problems for our coastal villages and resorts through rising sea levels.

"Gau has already lost 200 metres of its coastline and there is a danger of saline intrusion into our sources of fresh water.

"We have serious issues and the FLP will establish an independent Environment Protection Agency to enforce strict compliance with laws and ensure sustainable and health development," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prayer for private parts
  2. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot
  3. Minister unaware of Lau trip
  4. 'Proud moment for me'
  5. Psychologist charged
  6. Waibuta: Land degradation to affect farming communities
  7. FLP unveils climate, environment policy
  8. Parties discuss election reports
  9. Relief for kidney patients
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)