FLP unveils climate, environment policy

THE Fiji Labour Party says it will push for the establishment of an independent Environment Protection Agency to enforce strict compliance with laws and ensure sustainable and health development.

Party leader, Mahendra Chaudhry said the issue of climate change and the protection of the environment had always been an integral feature of the party's policies and strategies.

"Our environment is our country's major asset because Fiji is so dependent on its natural resources. Yet, we see these resources and our environment under attack through neglect, and lack of proper conservation policies and oversight," he said.

Mr Chaudhry claimed mining leases issued in the past eight years had ignored the impact of exploration on the environment much to the concern of landowners - take for instance the Namosi copper mines and bauxite mining in Bua.

"Our mangrove reserves are fast giving way to haphazard and low quality coastal development leading to a depletion of coral and marine life.

"We are now subjected to severe flooding of our towns, cities and farms as a result of blocked and inadequate drainage and rivers that are not properly cleaned and dredged."

He said environmental mismanagement and neglect were resulting in serious disease outbreaks and epidemics such as dengue, typhoid and leptospirosis.

"We are aware that climate change is posing problems for our coastal villages and resorts through rising sea levels.

"Gau has already lost 200 metres of its coastline and there is a danger of saline intrusion into our sources of fresh water.

"We have serious issues and the FLP will establish an independent Environment Protection Agency to enforce strict compliance with laws and ensure sustainable and health development," he said.