Thomas banks on experience

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, June 17, 2017

THOMAS Yavita will have an advantage when he performs at the Kaila! Star Search competition which begins next Thursday.

Originally from Malolo, Nadi, Mr Yavita took part in the competition in 2011 and said the stage experience then taught him many lessons on performing live on stage this year.

"I took part in 2011 and I got rid of my stage fright back then. My motive this year is to perform again on stage and win the competition," he said.

Mr Yavita, 25, said he had the passion for music since he was a kid and always wanted to be a singer when he grew up.

He revealed he sang mostly country and rhythm and blues (R&B) songs and that he would sing September Song by JP Cooper.

"Actually it was my family who persuaded and encouraged me to take part again in the competition this year," he said.

This year marks the 10th year of the Kaila! Star Search competition.

The first round begins at Village 6 cinemas with the finals being held on the opening night of the 2017 Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Festival in August.








