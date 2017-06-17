Fiji Time: 4:20 PM on Saturday 17 June

Surgery for infant

Mere Naleba
Saturday, June 17, 2017

THE mother of a five-month-old baby is counting her lucky stars after her son Kolinio Lete was given a new lease of life.

Ilisapeci Veiqaravi of Tavuya Village in Rewa had to spend the past two months at the Children's Ward of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva after Kolinio was diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease.

Ms Veiqaravi said she took her baby for his regular monthly clinic at the Wainibokasi Hospital on April 21 and she was told her baby's breathing was too fast and it could be a sign of a heart disease.

On the same day, they were transferred from the Wainibokasi Hospital to CWMH, where Kolinio has been admitted until today.

Kolinio was operated on by a team of Australian doctors, who volunteer their time with Open Heart International.

He is the 800th patient to be operated on by the Open Heart International team since they first started coming to Fiji in 1990.

"I've had to sacrifice a lot of things because of my son's condition. Sleepless nights and not being able to sleep in comfortable beds for the last two months, but I'm so grateful that my son has received this operation," Ms Veiqaravi said.

"Like any mother, we want the best for our children and I wanted my son to get better. This is a miracle and I'm thankful to the Australian open heart surgery team that's here. Thank you for adding few more years to my son's life."

Ms Veiqaravi said her son was taken into surgery at 8am on Thursday and he came out of theatre three hours later.

"I was just praying for him, his speedy recovery, and so far so good," she said.








