Psychologist charged

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, June 17, 2017

A PSYCHOLOGIST formerly employed by the Fiji Corrections Service has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with four counts of bribery and one count of attempt to defeat the course of justice.

Leba Tamari Kania appeared before magistrate Mosese Naivalu at the Lautoka Magistrates Court on Thursday.

It is alleged that while employed as a psychologist at the Natabua corrections facility, Ms Kania received bribes amounting to about $1780 and attempted to defeat the course of justice by releasing inmates contrary to sentences imposed by the court.

Sera Fatafehi appeared for the prosecution.

The accused did not have legal representation.

Ms Kania was released on bail after producing a surety for the sum of $1000.

She surrendered her passport to the court and is required to report to the Lautoka Police Station every fortnight.

The matter has been adjourned to August 1, 2017 for second phase disclosures to be served.








