$14m for rural schools upgrade

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, June 17, 2017

GOVERNMENT has spent $14 million over the past two years to ensure that children in rural and island schools have access to the same classroom facilities as those in urban areas, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

He said this while speaking to parents and students attending the opening of a new library and classroom at Lautoka Andhra Sangam Primary School and an industrial arts workshop at Lautoka Andhra Sangam College yesterday.

"We are now looking at ensuring there is a level playing field in respect of schools no matter where they are situated — it is in this regard we are devoting more resources to less-developed, poorly-equipped schools in the interior and maritime divisions," he said.

"Over the past two years, we have spent an additional $14 million to give small grants to schools in interior rural areas and the maritime division."

Dr Reddy added that policy changes had been made to ensure rural and maritime students were given equal opportunity.

"We also changed the free education grant formula so that we give more per capita grant to those smaller schools in the interior and maritime division so that they can catch up and improve their infrastructure so that children out there are able to get the same learning environment as children in the urban area.

"It's important that every child in this country is able to get the same learning environment. We have got the same teachers, same universities, same curriculum, same exam papers — the difference is the quality of infrastructure."








