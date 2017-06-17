'Decision' made

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy unveils a plaque to officially open the new library at Lautoka Andhra Sangam School yesterday. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

THERE is no place in our schools for children who do not want to learn and those who are disruptive in classrooms will be removed, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

He made the comment while speaking to parents and students attending the opening of a library and classroom at Lautoka Andhra Sangam Primary School and an industrial arts workshop at Lautoka Andhra Sangam College yesterday.

"While Government has ensured that corporal punishment is not allowed in our school system, we need to ensure that children behave appropriately so that the child is not disturbing the learning environment for other children in the school system," he said.

"We also don't want children to become a threat to our teachers.

"It is in this regard that we had made a decision earlier this year that if we find any child repeatedly becoming a threat to fellow students or teachers, then the child does not want to be in our school system and we will have no option but to ask the child to vacate his or her place from the school system."

Dr Reddy said parents would have to step up and take responsibility by ensuring their children were taught the value of respect at home.

"We need you to prepare your child in how he or she will behave in the school system, how they will conduct themselves at school.

"Parents need to prepare and talk to their children. We don't want any hindrance to our children in schools.

"Parents spend a lot of time, effort and resources to get their child into the school system so that their child gets the best education and we don't want any other child to spoil the dream of any parent."