Fiji Time: 4:20 PM on Saturday 17 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Relief for kidney patients

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, June 17, 2017

THE Consumer Council of Fiji, says the establishment of a new kidney dialysis centre in Lautoka will bring relief to people, who are in need of its services.

Council's CEO Premila Kumar said the facility, an initiative by the Island Kidney Assistance Foundation Fiji, was welcomed because of its affordability.

"Presently, kidney dialysis patients on Viti Levu have to fork out $250 per treatment whereas IKAFF will be charging $150 per treatment making it the cheapest dialysis centre on Viti Levu," she said.

"It is to be noted that the Northern Dialysis Centre is also charging $150 per treatment on Vanua Levu."

Mrs Kumar said the facility was set up without Government assistance and offered treatment at a lower cost.

"It remains to be seen whether there will be a decrease in the cost of treatment being offered by the oldest and the biggest dialysis treatment centre, the Kidney Foundation of Fiji."

She said the council had received complaints from kidney patients over the years with regards to the high cost of dialysis treatment provided to them.

"It is also interesting to note that the new set-up (IKAFF) is fully privately funded by the proponents without any Government assistance.

"The argument then is why the other two facilities cannot reduce their costs from $250 to $150 per treatment or even lower.

Mrs Kumar said the council was hopeful that the entry of a competitor in the market would somehow encourage the other two dialysis treatment centres to reduce the cost of dialysis treatment offered to patients.

She said the council had received complaints and concerns from kidney patients over the years with regards to the high cost of dialysis treatment provided to them.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prayer for private parts
  2. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot
  3. Minister unaware of Lau trip
  4. 'Proud moment for me'
  5. Psychologist charged
  6. Waibuta: Land degradation to affect farming communities
  7. FLP unveils climate, environment policy
  8. Parties discuss election reports
  9. Relief for kidney patients
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)