Relief for kidney patients

THE Consumer Council of Fiji, says the establishment of a new kidney dialysis centre in Lautoka will bring relief to people, who are in need of its services.

Council's CEO Premila Kumar said the facility, an initiative by the Island Kidney Assistance Foundation Fiji, was welcomed because of its affordability.

"Presently, kidney dialysis patients on Viti Levu have to fork out $250 per treatment whereas IKAFF will be charging $150 per treatment making it the cheapest dialysis centre on Viti Levu," she said.

"It is to be noted that the Northern Dialysis Centre is also charging $150 per treatment on Vanua Levu."

Mrs Kumar said the facility was set up without Government assistance and offered treatment at a lower cost.

"It remains to be seen whether there will be a decrease in the cost of treatment being offered by the oldest and the biggest dialysis treatment centre, the Kidney Foundation of Fiji."

She said the council had received complaints from kidney patients over the years with regards to the high cost of dialysis treatment provided to them.

"It is also interesting to note that the new set-up (IKAFF) is fully privately funded by the proponents without any Government assistance.

"The argument then is why the other two facilities cannot reduce their costs from $250 to $150 per treatment or even lower.

Mrs Kumar said the council was hopeful that the entry of a competitor in the market would somehow encourage the other two dialysis treatment centres to reduce the cost of dialysis treatment offered to patients.

