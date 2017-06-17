/ Front page / News

CLIMATE change poses a severe threat to the development plans and priorities of small island developing states such as Fiji, says Ministry of Agriculture's permanent secretary Jitendra Singh.

While officiating at the celebrations of the World Day to Combat Desertification held at Nayarabale Village in Cakaudrove yesterday, Mr Singh said efforts in poverty reduction, enhanced access to water and modern energy services and infrastructure development were affected by changing climate.

Mr Singh said improved agricultural productivity to meet the needs of Fiji's growing population were also affected by changing climate.

"Without addressing the effects of climate change, one of which is land degradation, Fiji's overall development and its current positive economic progress are likely to be severely impacted," he said.

He said at this year's Conference of the Parties (COP 23) in Bonn, Germany, in November, Fiji would focus on turning the words and commitments of the Paris Agreement into measurable actions on the part of all nations.

"A call for transparent systems of accountability and practical outcomes to ensure the agreement is a success," he said.

"Fiji has committed itself to the declaration made at the United Nations Millennium Summit in 2000 on sustainable development goals."

Mr Singh said it was particularly to do with ensuring environment sustainability through the integration of the principles of sustainable development into the country's policies and program to reverse or minimise the loss of environmental resources.

"Fiji as chair will lead the call for steeper cuts in greenhouse gas emissions and to ramp up the finance developing countries need to green their economies and build resilience to the inevitable impacts of climate change," he said.