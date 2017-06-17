Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Saturday 17 June

State addresses land degradation

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, June 17, 2017

MINISTRY of Agriculture's permanent secretary, Jitendra Singh, has reiterated the need for people to work together to address land degradation issues.

While officiating at an event at Nayarabale Village in Cakaudrove yesterday, Mr Singh said solutions to tackle desertification were available and key tools to those lay in strengthened community participation and co-operation at all levels.

"If we do not address land degradation issues now, we will see the degradation of most agricultural land that is presently under cultivation," he said.

Mr Singh said other detrimental effects could occur downstream including flooding, expansion of river banks, siltation and sedimentation of rivers and disturbance or destruction of marine ecosystem services.

"The World Day to Combat Desertification would be an occasion to remind everybody that desertification and degradation be effectively tackled," he said.

"Fiji's land resources are limited and out of 1.8 million hectares of total land mass, only 31 per cent is arable flat land and out of this 16 per cent is in Viti Levu and 15 per cent in Vanua Levu."

Mr Singh said, unfortunately, most of those lands suitable for agriculture had already been taken up for other purposes such as residential, town expansion, construction of roads, tourism and industrial development.








