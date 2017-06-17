Youths plant trees to help combat desertification

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Jitendra Singh with youths of Nayarabale yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

YOUTHS from Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata provinces planted 1000 pineapples, 100 sandalwood trees and 100 indigenous plants during the World Day to Combat Desertification celebrations at Nayarabale Village in Cakaudrove yesterday.

In an interview, Ministry of Agriculture's permanent secretary, Jitendra Singh said the planting of the trees were part of the whole event to help combat desertification and land degradation.

"This event is an annual event where the Ministry of Agriculture helps organise for all youths to gather together to advocate how land degradation can be stopped," he said.

Mr Singh said farmers who were at the event used technologies to protect land from soil erosion and other forms of degradation.

"Today marks an important occasion where they will each have a tree to plant," he said.

"They have planted about 1000 pineapples, 100 sandalwood tress and another 100 indigenous trees of Fiji like yasi and our aim is to lay out this trees and plants around the marginal and sloppy lands to stop it from being degraded."

He said these farming techniques were used to maintain healthy and good quality soil.

"It is important that farmers maintain good and healthy soil, therefore this way of planting will enable them to use marginal land and sloppy land for agriculture purposes," Mr Singh said.

"We are part of the United Nations convention to combat desertification and land degradation and we are responsible to farmers in the community by basically educating them on how to protect their soil."

He said climate also had some impact on the soil quality, soil health especially when a problem arises during the drought period.

"Without rainfall you will be seeing a lot more erosion and loss of soil from the farmland so these techniques are there to prevent the situation from happening further or becoming a problem.

"It's very important to get people together and inform them on how to protect land and the soil and its health for our future generation as our actions of today will determine what the future gets," Mr Singh"