Parties discuss election reports

Tevita Vuibau
Saturday, June 17, 2017

OPPOSITION political parties will know by the end of June what the Electoral Commission thinks about their proposed changes to the electoral laws.

The five parties — Social Democratic Liberal Party, National Federation Party, Fiji Labour Party, Fiji United Freedom Party and People's Democratic Party — made a joint submission on the issue a month ago and met again with the commission yesterday to clarify further issues relating to the submission.

The submission was based on electoral changes recommended in the Multinational Observer Group Report on the 2014 election and the 2014 Electoral Commission Report.

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka, FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry and FUFP leader Jagath Karunaratne met the Electoral Commission yesterday.

Representatives of the NFP were present, however, the PDP did not attend the meeting

The Electoral Commission said the parties acknowledged some of the recommendations and would need Parliament approval.

"The representatives, including leaders of three parties, acknowledged that there are aspects of the reports that the Electoral Commission cannot take action on as those are matters for Parliament," said the commission's chairperson Suresh Chandra.

"The Electoral Commission has agreed to provide its views on the two reports by the end of June and that will be the final position we will take leading up to the 2018 General Election."

Mr Chaudhry said it was imperative that any changes to electoral laws be made with enough time left to educate the public.

Mr Karunaratne and NFP said they would now await the commission's response.

Recommendations of the Multinational Observer Group included the political party identification on the candidates list and the participation of domestic accredited non-partisan election observers.

Other notable recommendations included allowing voters to take "how-to-vote" materials inside polling stations and calling for the media accreditation process to be simplified.

There were also recommendations to allow public office holders including trade union officers to be political party members.








