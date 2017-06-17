Image choice tops survey

/ Front page / News

MANY people in the country prefer ballot papers for general elections to include the photo of candidates with their identification numbers, a survey revealed.

According to the Tebbutt-Times poll conducted last month, 1044 people 18 years and over were asked to imagine a hypothetical future election, after the 2018 General Election, in which ballot papers could have more than just the ID number of candidates and were asked which of five different options, including the current arrangement of candidate numbers only, was most appealing to them.

The question asked was: "In the 2018 election, it is intended that ballot papers will only have the ID number of the candidates, and voters cannot take any information into a voting place. Imagine another election after 2018 where some other information could be put alongside the ID number of candidates. Which one of these extra things would you like to see, if any?

* the names of the candidates;

* the name of the party each candidate belongs to;

* the logo of the party each candidate belongs to;

* a photo of the candidate; or,

* nothing else — having just the candidate ID is fine

Given this scenario, the poll revealed that 44 per cent of the people polled wanted a photo of each candidate alongside their ID number on the ballot paper.

A total of 18 per cent said they wanted the names of the candidates to be included in the ballot paper, while 16 per cent preferred the name of the political party to be included in the ballot paper.

According to the poll, 12 per cent of the people surveyed preferred the party logo to appear on the ballot paper while 7 per cent preferred to retain just the ID number of candidates with no other information, while 2 per cent were unsure and 1 per cent declined to answer the question.

"The option of having a photo of each candidate was strongly preferred across all demographic variables collected (gender, age, ethnicity, geographic division, and urban / rural locations)," the poll revealed.

The results for all options were similar regardless of gender, age and ethnicity.

"The two statistically significant differences found in the data were that rural respondents were more likely to prefer having the political party name displayed alongside candidate ID numbers than their urban counterparts (19 per cent for rural vs. 12 per cent for urban), and those in the Central Division had a higher preference for seeing the party logo beside the candidate ID number (15 per cent) than those in the Western Division (10 per cent)," the survey said.