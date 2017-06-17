Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Saturday 17 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Saturday, June 17, 2017

THIS is the tale of a taxidriver.He is a friend of someone who knows Beachcomber.

Recently, he was driving around in Nabua when a man stopped his taxi.

Since it was not a busy night, he stopped and the man got in.

He greeted his customer and asked him where he wanted to go.

"S**t St please," the passenger replied.

The driver did not hear him properly and asked again where he wanted to go.

"S**t St, Laucala Beach. I call it that because of the foul smell that greets us every morning," the passenger quipped.

The driver was amused, well who would not be after hearing such a name for a street and learning why it got that name.

However, his passenger did reach his destination.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prayer for private parts
  2. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot
  3. Minister unaware of Lau trip
  4. 'Proud moment for me'
  5. Psychologist charged
  6. Waibuta: Land degradation to affect farming communities
  7. FLP unveils climate, environment policy
  8. Parties discuss election reports
  9. Relief for kidney patients
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  6. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  7. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  8. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)
  9. Teen chases dream Monday (12 Jun)
  10. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)