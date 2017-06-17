FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

THIS is the tale of a taxidriver.He is a friend of someone who knows Beachcomber.

Recently, he was driving around in Nabua when a man stopped his taxi.

Since it was not a busy night, he stopped and the man got in.

He greeted his customer and asked him where he wanted to go.

"S**t St please," the passenger replied.

The driver did not hear him properly and asked again where he wanted to go.

"S**t St, Laucala Beach. I call it that because of the foul smell that greets us every morning," the passenger quipped.

The driver was amused, well who would not be after hearing such a name for a street and learning why it got that name.

However, his passenger did reach his destination.