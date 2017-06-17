Fiji Time: 4:20 PM on Saturday 17 June

Minister unaware of Lau trip

Mere Naleba
Saturday, June 17, 2017

MINISTER for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau does not wish to make any comment on the grounding of the ministry's vessel, the "MV Bainitakali", only stating the ministry is unaware of the Lau trip.

Rescued passengers from the grounded MV Bainitakali, which includes Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou, provincial administrator Lau Eliki Masa and other civil servants are expected to reach Suva today.

The passengers had to return to Suva on board the Government Shipping Services vessel the MLC Sigavou, after the grounding of MV Bainitakali at the Lakeba reef, prematurely ending the 12-day tour of Lau.

Mr Koroilavesau directed all queries to the Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Parveen Kumar and director of Government Shipping Services Josese Lawaniyasana

The MLC Sigavou is expected to anchor at the Natovi Jetty today before it returns to Vanuabalavu.

The MLC Sigavou was berthed at the Lomaloma Jetty, Vanuabalavu when it was tasked to attend to the grounded MV Bainitakali.

However, it is understood the GSS barge Daunitukituki is trying to salvage the grounded vessel.

Mr Kumar and Mr Lawaniyasana could not be reached for comments yesterday.








