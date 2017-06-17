/ Front page / News

TAVEUNI-BASED businesswoman Terri Gortan yesterday became the latest recipient of the Civil Marriage Celebrant Certificate.

Mrs Gortan will be able to officiate at weddings on Taveuni after receiving a certificate from Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

An excited Mrs Gortan said this was one way to encourage visitors from abroad to come and celebrate their weddings in the country.

"I'm so excited about this, and it is a proud moment for me. This is something I have always wanted to do, to be able to officiate in special occasions like weddings and also my way of giving back to the community," she said.

"I'll be the only civil marriage celebrant in Taveuni who can officiate in civil weddings, and people don't have to pay for the service."

Mrs Gortan, who holds both Australian and Fijian citizenship, said her first wedding where she would be officiating as a civil marriage celebrant was booked for July 8.

"We have a couple coming in from Australia and they have booked the whole resort for their wedding. That will be my first official ceremony. I'm excited," she said.

"This is one way in which we can encourage more international guests to come and exchange vows in Taveuni as well as Fijians."

Mrs Gortan and her husband Allan own Paradise Taveuni Resort.