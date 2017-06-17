Waibuta: Land degradation to affect farming communities

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Manuel Alagcan explains the importance of soil to Fiji National University students and lecturers during the World Day to Combat Desertification/ Land Degradation at the Koronivia Researce Station in Nausori on Friday, June 16, 2017. Picture: JONACANI

LAND degradation has the potential to affect more than half the population in the country.

This was revealed by the deputy secretary agriculture development Uraia Waibuta while speaking at an event to mark World Day to Combat Land Desertification in Koronivia, Nausori yesterday.

Mr Waibuta said locally, more than 50 per cent of the population lived in rural areas and they were from farming communities who relied so much on agriculture as their main source of livelihood.

"They are the same people who will be directly affected by the land degradation," he said.

"Addressing land degradation is a core challenge for sustainable development since degradation processes have adverse impacts on ecosystem services provided by soils, especially food security, water quality and availability, human health and social and economic activities."

Mr Waibuta said some of Government's intervention that were related to this issue included reforestation of degraded forest programs, ministry's landscape agroforestry approach with donor funded project such as Action Against Desertification.

However, he said, if the land degradation issue was not addressed now, degradation of most agricultural land that were presently under cultivation would happen.

"Other detrimental effects will occur downstream including flooding, expansion of river banks, siltation and sedimentation of rivers and disturbances or destroying of marine ecosystem services," he said.

Land degradation is the deterioration of potential land in terms of its fertility status to supporting vegetative growth of plants and provision of services to the ecosystem as a whole.