Fiji Time: 1:14 AM on Saturday 17 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sangam commended

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 9:46PM EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy today commended two Andhra Sangam Schools in Lautoka for their investment in education.

The two schools , Lautoka Andhra Sangam Primary and Andhra Sangam College funded their own school  library and technical workshop.

"This effort of the school committee and parents and its well wishers is welcomed by Government for their continuous investments in the education of our children," he said.

"Government is appreciative of the efforts and we hope that other schools around the country will take note of the advancements of schools such as these two schools to further boost the education of children."

Mr Reddy was joined by senior executives of the ministry at the event today and highlighted that the enhancement to the facilities augured well with Government�s holistic approach to education.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial
  2. Driver in court over death
  3. Woman believed she was redeemed
  4. Fit to fly
  5. Tikoca acquitted
  6. Ship runs aground on reef
  7. Koya: Fiji stands by decision
  8. Minister: Fiji's ageing population growing
  9. Teenage pregnancy
  10. Vegie farming 'more income', says farmer

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  4. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  5. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  6. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  7. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  8. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)