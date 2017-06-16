Sangam commended

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Education Minister Mahendra Reddy. Picture: FT File

Update: 9:46PM EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy today commended two Andhra Sangam Schools in Lautoka for their investment in education.

The two schools , Lautoka Andhra Sangam Primary and Andhra Sangam College funded their own school library and technical workshop.

"This effort of the school committee and parents and its well wishers is welcomed by Government for their continuous investments in the education of our children," he said.

"Government is appreciative of the efforts and we hope that other schools around the country will take note of the advancements of schools such as these two schools to further boost the education of children."

Mr Reddy was joined by senior executives of the ministry at the event today and highlighted that the enhancement to the facilities augured well with Government�s holistic approach to education.