Sangam commended

Update: 9:46PM EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy today commended two Andhra Sangam Schools in Lautoka for their investment in education.
The two schools , Lautoka Andhra
Sangam Primary and Andhra Sangam College funded their own school library and technical workshop.
"This effort of the school committee and
parents and its well wishers is welcomed by Government for their continuous
investments in the education of our children," he said.
"Government is appreciative of the efforts and
we hope that other schools around the country will take note of the
advancements of schools such as these two schools to further boost the
education of children."
Mr Reddy was joined by senior
executives of the ministry at the event today and highlighted that the
enhancement to the facilities augured well with Government�s holistic approach
to education.