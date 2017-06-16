Yam production encouraged

Update: 9:46PM FARMERS in the Western Division should produce more yams, especially for the export market, says principal agriculture officer West Viliame Mainawalala.
The Agriculture Ministry is
encouraging more farmers to participate in planting yams and meet the
increasing demands in the market.
This follows a Mini Yam Competition
on June 15 for the farmers in Rakiraki organised by the Ministry of
Agriculture.
The Mini Yam Competition was
organized to promote and strengthen yam production to meet the increasing
demands of quality yams for local and export market and to address the
revitalization of the indigenous disaster resilient crops in Fiji.