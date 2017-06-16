Fiji Time: 1:14 AM on Saturday 17 June

Yam production encouraged

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 9:46PM FARMERS in the Western Division should produce more yams, especially for the export market, says principal agriculture officer West Viliame Mainawalala.

The Agriculture Ministry is encouraging more farmers to participate in planting yams and meet the increasing demands in the market.

This follows a Mini Yam Competition on June 15 for the farmers in Rakiraki organised by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Mini Yam Competition was organized to promote and strengthen yam production to meet the increasing demands of quality yams for local and export market and to address the revitalization of the indigenous disaster resilient crops in Fiji.








