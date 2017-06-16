Second chance for Thomas

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Thomas Yavita with another Kaila hopeful, Dawn Scott at the Kaila auditions last month. Picture: NASIK SWAMI

Update: 7:38PM PEOPLE do believe in second chances and that has come true for Thomas Yavita this year as he prepares himself to take the stage at the 2017 Kaila! Star Search Competition.

The 25 year old, is hoping to win the competition on his second attempt as he had previously gazed the stage in the 2011 edition.



"This is my second time to take part in the event and this time I am aiming to win the competition. It was my family and friends that persuaded me to take part for the second time," Mr Yavita said.

A total of 25 contestants will be taking part in Fiji biggest talent quest show which begins next Thursday at the Village 6 Cinemas with the finals to be held in August during the 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus Festival in Suva.



For more information about the story, check the Fiji Times Edition tomorrow.