Bati get energy company support

+ Enlarge this image Vodafone Fiji Bati reps from left, Akuila Uate, Viliame Kikau, Kane Evans and Apisai Koroisau after a press conference at the Pacific Energy office in Suva this afternoon. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 6:17PM THE Fiji Bati players Kane Evans, Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau presented Pacific Energy with an autographed jerseys to appreciate their sponsorship towards the Rugby League World Cup campaign.

Pacific Energy sales and marketing manager Rajnesh Prasad encouraged the people to come forward and help the team.



"Every litre sold at the Pacific Energy service station one cents will go towards the Fiji Bati campaign for the Rugby League World Cup," he said.



"We are very proud to come on board and support the team."