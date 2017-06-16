Fiji Time: 1:14 AM on Saturday 17 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bati get energy company support

PRAVIN NARAIN
Friday, June 16, 2017

Update: 6:17PM THE Fiji Bati players Kane Evans, Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau presented Pacific Energy with an autographed jerseys to appreciate their sponsorship towards the Rugby League World Cup campaign.

Pacific Energy sales and marketing manager Rajnesh Prasad encouraged the people to come forward and help the team.

"Every litre sold at the Pacific Energy service station one cents will go towards the Fiji Bati campaign for the Rugby League World Cup," he said.

"We are very proud to come on board and support the team."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65030.6313
JPY 54.986351.9863
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.43940.4274
NZD 0.68650.6535
AUD 0.64950.6245
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial
  2. Driver in court over death
  3. Woman believed she was redeemed
  4. Fit to fly
  5. Tikoca acquitted
  6. Ship runs aground on reef
  7. Koya: Fiji stands by decision
  8. Minister: Fiji's ageing population growing
  9. Teenage pregnancy
  10. Vegie farming 'more income', says farmer

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  4. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  5. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  6. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  7. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  8. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)